VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VAT Group stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $27.98. 938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.