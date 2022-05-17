Veil (VEIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $58.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $501,552.80 and $58.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,305.53 or 0.99794907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00194398 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00125044 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00231459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

