Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $668.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $668.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.37 million and the highest is $684.58 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $567.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 76,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares during the period.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

