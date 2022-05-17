Verasity Reaches One Day Volume of $23.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $23.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

