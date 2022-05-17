Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,037,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,132,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

