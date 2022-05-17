Verso Token (VSO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00513491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,205.88 or 1.80046917 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

