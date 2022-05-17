Verso (VSO) Hits One Day Volume of $3,438.00

Verso (VSO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3,438.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.06 or 0.00512503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,408.44 or 1.66606591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

