Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.44. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

