Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.57. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $17.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

