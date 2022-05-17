Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Up 13.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.15. 7,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 371,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $48,601.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

