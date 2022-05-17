VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.73.

VICI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,126,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,675. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

