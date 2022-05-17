Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.64. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 143,842 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

