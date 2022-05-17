Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 21st

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VMUK opened at GBX 147.35 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.34. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($63,239.64).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

