Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.00. 7,260,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,654. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $387.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

