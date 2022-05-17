Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 14.3%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 283,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 74,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

