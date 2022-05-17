Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Director Michael D. Robinson Sells 3,526 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VSTO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. 851,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.