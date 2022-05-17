VITE (VITE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 506,691,564 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

