Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after purchasing an additional 624,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $27.47. 2,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. Vontier has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

