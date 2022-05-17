Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 342.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,347,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,166,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 7,133.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 985,066 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,900,000 after acquiring an additional 617,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

VNT opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

