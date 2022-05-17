Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.38. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

