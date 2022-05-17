Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.47.
Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.38. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
