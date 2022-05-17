Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 10th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

