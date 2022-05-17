WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 4.5%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 158,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of analysts have commented on WKME shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its position in WalkMe by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after buying an additional 339,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,046,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

