Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

NYSE WMT traded down $16.57 on Tuesday, reaching $131.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

