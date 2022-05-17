Warburg Research Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.21) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.04) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.29) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.65) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €22.94 ($23.90) on Friday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($34.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.54 and its 200-day moving average is €23.84.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

