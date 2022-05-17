Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

WRBY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 3,229,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,233. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 620,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

