Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 754,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 25,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $459,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,223.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

