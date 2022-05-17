Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.