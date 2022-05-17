Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 4.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.92% of Watsco worth $111,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.54. The stock had a trading volume of 259,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.26 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.