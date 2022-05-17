Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $130.74. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,510. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.20 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

