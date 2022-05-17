Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “
- 5/5/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,616. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
