WePower Price Reaches $0.0015 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $201.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

