Wes Cummins Buys 13,500 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $423,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Wes Cummins purchased 26,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $434.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $251,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

