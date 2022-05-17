WHALE (WHALE) Hits Market Cap of $24.89 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00010087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00508526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.56 or 1.82621411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

