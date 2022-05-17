Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
WPM stock opened at C$51.17 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
