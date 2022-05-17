Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

WPM stock opened at C$51.17 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Insiders sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.