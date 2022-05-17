Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$51.17 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
