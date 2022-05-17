Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$51.17 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.36.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

