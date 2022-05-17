Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.