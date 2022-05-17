WinCash (WCC) Price Reaches $0.0168

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $25,200.61 and approximately $20.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00037684 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

