WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.84. 37,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 67,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

