Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wix.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.51 on Monday, hitting $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,050. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.81.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

