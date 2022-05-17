Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Wolfspeed reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE WOLF traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,599. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $142.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

