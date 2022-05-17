WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $101.74 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

