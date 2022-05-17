XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XFLT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 245,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

