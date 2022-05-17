Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

