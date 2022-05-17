Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XBC. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

