Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 283,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 316.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 888,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:XRX opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

