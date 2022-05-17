XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 8,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.86.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after buying an additional 148,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,242.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 92,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

