Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 32,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 146,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

