Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Acquires $101,920.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CEO Darren Hawkins purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,359. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.09.

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Yellow by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.