Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

ACHV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,901. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.