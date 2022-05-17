Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 17,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

In other news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 406,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Arhaus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 218,568 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

